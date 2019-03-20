KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- People piled into buses to get from Kansas City to Saint Louis and vice versa.
It’s all because Amtrak’s River Runner train, appropriately named this week, is out of service because of flooding. It’s causing a headache for people trying to go north.
“I didn’t notice how high the river was,” said 14-year-old Lovina Koppen, who is headed to St. Louis.
Lovina didn’t really pay attention to the Missouri River as she traveled along it by train Sunday, but her dad did.
“I was like, ‘ooh that’s pretty close to us,’” Ken Koppen said.
Rising waters have wreaked havoc for home owners and farm land across Missouri.
A few days ago, MoDOT announced it had even affected Amtrak’s River Runner route leaving passengers wondering how they’ll get where they need to go.
“That’s why we came to Kansas City, to catch the train. It’s a fun experience, it’s better than a bus or flying so that’s disappointing that we couldn’t do the Amtrak,” Ken explained.
Flooding also forced a long stretch of Interstate 29 to shut down from exit 56 just north of Saint Joseph all the way to Omaha, with closures north of there too.
Quentin Stewart came from that direction in his big rig.
“No traffic so I missed the shut down,” Stewart said.
He said truck drivers always deal with being rerouted, so this is no different.
“Every day we might have to do some kind of a reroute, it’s always maybe an accident or it could be anything in Truckee, so you just have to be prepared and do what you have to do. It could be bad weather, anything,” Stewart said.
In a series of tweets, MoDOT said Amtrak’s River Runner operated on a five-hour delay before service was finally cancelled all together from the 20th through the 25th.
Ken says thankfully Amtrak called to tell them they had chartered buses for them to get back home to Saint Louis.
“I’m glad they do that otherwise I’d have to try and get a refund and then use that money towards a bus or something,” Ken said.
MoDOT said train services should start up again Tuesday and Amtrak will let passengers with reservations know of any other changes.
