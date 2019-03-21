WINTHROP, MO (KCTV) - The flooding from the Missouri River that has put communities in Nebraska, Iowa and northern parts of Kansas and Missouri under water is moving south, devastating more small towns along the river.
Water topped levees protecting the town of Winthrop, Missouri, Thursday, clearing out the small hamlet after officials issued an evacuation order.
Winthrop could still be seen from the Kansas side of the river in Atchison, with the rising water nearly meeting the highway 59 bridge that normally connects the two communities.
That bridge is closed, though, and the riverfront is flooded with water rushing by.
Most people in Winthrop had left the town as the water trickled in Thursday afternoon.
Mary Ann Higley had been busy, packing up her mom’s house and getting her to safety. It is the third time she has rad to relocate her mother.
“This is heartbreaking, I’ll tell you that,” she said, adding that if the home floods this time her 80-year-old mother won’t be returning.
Hours mattered Thursday, as spots with no water in the morning were covered by the afternoon.
Just a mile down the road from a breached levee, Travis Bowen watched as water surrounded his house.
“We were hoping it wouldn’t because we worked so hard to get this place built up and everything, but what are you going to do,” Bowen told KCTV5 News.
He said he had gotten all of the necessities out of his house, which he speculated would be taking in water by the end of the day.
The damage of the home is a devastating blow since Bowen said he just paid it off, but he is keeping his chin up.
“I’m not going to let it get me down,” he said. “I’m going to take one day at a time. I can always rebuild.”
Bowen, Higley and other clearing out of Winthrop all had places to go Thursday night, but the water will continue to rise as the river isn’t set to crest until Friday evening or Saturday morning.
