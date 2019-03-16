KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A break in the weather throughout the Missouri River basin will be a welcomed relief over the next several days.
Flooding continues along the Missouri River in Iowa, Nebraska and Missouri.
Some levee failures have cause gage reading to drop at Rulo and St. Joseph and reduced the forecasted peak crest at some locations. Forecasts for some locations on the lower end of the river have increased slightly.
The river above St. Joseph is forecasted to crest this weekend while farther down the crest will work its way downstream through the early and middle parts of next week.
Reduced flows from the Kansas Reservoir will help keep crests below Kansas City forecasted in the moderate flood level and below the major flood level for most locations.
The Corps of Engineers continues to have crews in the field to provide flood fighting expertise and technical support.
Missouri Governor Mike Parson toured locations in the St. Joseph area yesterday. South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem toured areas of Dakota Dunes and Yankton yesterday and issued an emergency declaration. Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts issued an emergency declaration on Tuesday and toured the Norfolk and Eastern Nebraska area yesterday. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds issued an emergency declaration yesterday.
“It will be very important for the President to issue a federal emergency declaration as soon as possible,” said the The Missouri Levee & Drainage District Association. “The federal declaration will open the doors for badly needed help relating to flood fighting, recovery and reimbursement for levee and drainage districts, cities, counties and other governmental entities.”
The following levee breaches have been confirmed:
- Corning Levee south of Mill Creek (Corning is flooded)
- Reports that Craig, Missouri is flooding
- Union Township (upstream tie-in)
- Holt County Levee District 15 (located landward of Union Township)
- Holt County Levee District No. 10 (believe breach is approximately 1.6 miles east of Rulo bridge and north of BNSF; river bottom south of Highway 159 almost full of water)
- Big Lake, Missouri is flooded
- BNSF rail embankment compromised west of Big Lake, Missouri
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.