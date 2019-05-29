JEFFERSON CITY, MO (AP) — Flooding has forced the closure of more than 300 roads throughout Missouri.
The Missouri Department of Transportation said Wednesday that the closures include a 67-mile stretch of Interstate 29, from just north of St. Joseph to the Iowa border.
Other major highways closed because of flooding include U.S. 54 at Louisiana, Missouri, and U.S. 36 west of Bevier at the Chariton River. Some streets near the Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City also are closed.
All regions of the state have been affected by flooding, though northern Missouri has the greatest number of road closures.
The transportation department says Amtrak passenger train service between St. Louis and Kansas City also has been suspended. The trains use tracks that run near the Missouri River.
