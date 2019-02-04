KANSAS CITY, MO (AP/KCTV) — The flooded county courthouse in downtown Kansas City won't reopen at all week.
The Jackson County Courthouse has been closed since Thursday because 10 feet of floodwaters filled the basement. The water knocked out power and carried in thousands of pounds of mud and debris.
Jackson County spokeswoman Marshanna Hester says in a news release that crews worked around the clock to make repairs, and the building initially was expected to reopen Monday. But Hester says there has been an additional water line break.
She says power is being turned off to the building so crews can assess the situation.
Court hearings have been canceled for now. The courthouse is a busy place this time of the year, people also go to the courthouse to pay their taxes. So, some folks were frustrated when they showed up Monday to see the doors locked and closed signs.
Signs on the doors of the county courthouse went up last week and haven’t come down. In fact, there’s more now.
“We know the county courthouse is a community asset,” Hester said.
But it’s shutdown for safety reasons after a broken line was discovered on the east side of the historic building. People who live in the county want the problem fixed.
“Yeah, it’s just frustrating all around,” said Jennifer, a county resident.
KCTV5 wasn’t allowed inside but received photos of some damage in a court room and an office space where wires were exposed.
County employees were dispatched to other offices on Monday.
“Yes, a real inconvenience for me,” Mikal Hill, who is a resident, said.
Hill walked away without filing some paper work. He hopes to have better luck next week.
“Thanks for wasting my time. That’s it,” Hill said.
The county says the building is 90 years old.
Last week, an arctic blast caused a water main break and power outages there and across the street at City Hall.
Monday, the closure caught many off guard.
“It took me about ten minutes to find a parking spot,” Jennifer voiced.
“It’s a big problem all over Kansas City with parking,” Sam, who is a county resident, stated.
A notice on the doors says repairs will take at least a week.
“What am I going to do now… I’m going to wait until next week. Do you have any suggestions?” Sam asked.
According to Hester, the Historic Truman Courthouse, located at 112 W. Lexington Avenue in Independence, will be open.
KCTV5 spoke to a woman who works at the courthouse and she rides the bus. She told KCTV5 she has to take it to Independence now. So, the impact is felt across the board.
