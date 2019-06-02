LEVASY, MO (KCTV)—On Saturday, Highway 24 was open and drivable, but now, just like the town of Levasy, it’s underwater.
When the water started rushing into Levasy Saturday, Dustie Oliphant said it was moving fast.
“Fast. It was moving fast and quick,” Dustie Oliphant, whose house is flooded, said.
People only had a matter of minutes to grab what they needed.
“When I boated up to my house, both houses on both sides of my house are gone,” Oliphant said.
People in Levsay now have to take a boat to see their homes.
“It hits you again that you don’t have a home to go to,” Oliphant said.
They put their motorboats and kayaks in the water about a half mile away from Main Street. It took her about 25 minutes to get to her house.
“They dropped me off here and let me unload some belongings,” Oliphant said.
Nearly every boat in Levasy carries a story when it returns, such as Oliphant’s friend getting their cat back.
“Does he have the cat? Oliphant questioned.
“You got the cat,” Oliphant said.
The people in Levasy won’t make it in to their homes for days. While they wait….
“They can come here and have a place to stay that’s safe,” Pattie Patterson with the American Red Cross, said.
Patterson walked KCTV5 News through the emergency shelter in Buckner, the nearest dry town.
“They could sleep and stay here 24/7 if they want to,” Patterson said.
She said people have been coming in. They expect about ten people to use the beds.
But back in Levasy, residents are upset about their small town.
“Levasy is such a small town but the community is amazing. It’s a great town to live in. We don’t have that town no more. And I doubt we’ll ever have that town again,” Oliphant said.
