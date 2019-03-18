PARKVILLE, MO (KCTV/AP) -- Heading into spring people across the Middle Missouri River Valley are seeing higher than normal water levels along the river.

Over the course of the winter season the Great Plains, and the Midwest as a whole, have seen above normal snowfall.

Several inches to feet of snow cover the ground in the Dakotas into the Great Lake region.

Now with spring on the way, that snow is melting. Warming temperatures will lead to snow melt which will cause river water levels to rise.

The snow melt combined with higher than normal rainfall recently is causing areas along the river to flood.

The Missouri River could remain at or near record levels for most of the week. The river is expected to reach major flooding stage sometime Tuesday evening.

Flooding has already impacted people in Kansas, Missouri, Iowa and Nebraska.

In Kansas, water has already made its way up the stairs at the River Walk in Atchison. People who live in low areas have already had to evacuated.

In Missouri, many volunteers have already been out filling sandbags for the Sugar Creek Levy District which stretches from Rushville, MO, to the Platte County line. The United Way of greater St. Joseph is still looking for volunteers to help with sandbagging efforts.

The town of Watson, Missouri was told to evacuate early Monday afternoon after a breach on the Nishabotna River by the Atchison County, Missouri 911/ Emergency Management.

Residents in parts of southwestern Iowa were forced out of their homes Sunday as a torrent of Missouri River water flowed over and through levees, putting them in a situation similar to hundreds of people in neighboring Nebraska who have been displaced by the late-winter flood. The river reached 30.2 feet (9.2 meters) Sunday in Fremont County in the state's far southwestern corner, 2 feet (0.6 meter) above the record set in 2011.

"This wasn't a gradual rise," County Emergency Management Director Mike Crecelius said. “"It's flowing fast and it's open country - there's nothing there to slow it down."

In Nebraska, the Missouri River flooded Offutt Air Force Base, with about one-third of it under water on Sunday. Spokeswoman Tech. Sgt. Rachelle Blake told the Omaha World-Herald that 60 buildings, mostly on the south end of the base, have been damaged, including about 30 completely inundated with as much as 8 feet (2.4 meters) of water.

Hundreds of people remained out of their homes in Nebraska, where floodwaters reached record levels at 17 locations.

The Nebraska Emergency Management Agency highlighted some remarkably high crests. The Missouri River was expected to reach 41 feet (12.5 meters) in Plattsmouth on Sunday - 4 feet (1.22 meters) above the record set in 2011.

The rising Mississippi River is also creating concern. The Mississippi was already at major flood level along the Iowa-Illinois border, closing roads and highways and swamping thousands of acres of farmland. Moderate Mississippi River flooding was expected at several Missouri cities, including St. Louis.

Flood warnings have been issued along the banks of both rivers.

The Kansas City area is expecting rain Tuesday and even more of it over the upcoming weekend. Snow will continue to melt in the Upper Midwest as well. Temperatures are expected to be above normal.