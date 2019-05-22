SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV) -- Flooding has affected communities in both Kansas and Missouri after waves of thunderstorms dumped heavy rains over the past several weeks
More flood danger remains with more rain expected. Fortunately, local projects put in place will help residents with flooding problems.
Turkey Creek Watershed, along the Niemen Road Corridor before the channel was improved, saw a combination of home flooding and road flooding. However, the creek was made deeper and walls were built, reducing flood hazards.
For the project, Johnson County had to remove a total of 10-15 homes, as well as a shopping center along Shawnee Mission Parkway that not only flooded but was at risk of falling into the creek due to erosion.
This project was completed in 2018 and cost about $12.5 million.
In Johnson County, they have a dedicated funding source for storm water management.
This is through a tenth-of-a-cent sales tax that is dedicated to flood water reduction and storm water management services.
According to Lee Kellenberger, the manager of the program, the county provides 75% of funding to the cities that need it for projects like these.
“We know a lot more about flooding than we did 50 years ago,” Kellenberger said. “So, currently I always tell people it takes three things to have flooding. You need rain, gravity and human decision. We can’t control the rain or the gravity. But we can have a lot of influence on what we decide to allow through our development.”
Kellenberger says they’ve funded about $300 million to-date worth of flood damage reduction projects.
They still have another $100 million of projects identified that have yet to be funded in the county.
