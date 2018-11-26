KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – It seems like things are finally getting back to normal after dozens of cancellations yesterday at KCI.
One woman visiting Kansas City for the holiday, had to wait overnight to get out.
Imagine having to sleep on one of the chairs at the KCI Airport overnight.
Well, one person did and she says she hopes to get out of Kansas City Monday.
“I wanna go homeeee, haha,” proclaimed Cecilia Smith, KCI customer.
Those four words reflected what this patient passenger wanted after her holiday weekend.
“I got here yesterday at 12:30 in the afternoon. Long day, my flight was supposed to leave at 2:40, didn't make it. 9:30, didn't make it. And then 5:30 this morning and it canceled too,” said Smith.
Unlike most passengers, Smith remained optimistic about leaving the city of fountains.
“But that’s life, just keep going,” explained Smith.
Smith did say that staying the night at KCI was mentally and physically exhausting.
“Oh, the overnight in here was terrible. It is very cold. I think they made it, so people cannot stay in here. But sometimes, it just happens. It is very cold in here and everything shuts down,” said Smith.
She says it has changed her thoughts about coming back.
“I will not do this again hahaha. I will not be coming back for Christmas, I have already decided. I’ve already cancelled my flight for Christmas,” explained Smith.
Make sure to check the KCI website, that way you know your flight is not delayed or canceled and you don’t waste any time.
KCTV5 kept in touch with Smith throughout the day and she was able to make her flight this morning just before 10 o’clock.
Smith also said she was the last passenger to board.
