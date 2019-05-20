KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Flash flooding is on the minds of business owners who have bounced back from flooding inside their buildings near Southwest Boulevard.
When a flash flood filled the streets near the Midwest Syrup Company, employee Kent Brosam spent his Saturday checking to make sure inventory was safe.
“I'm about ready to build an ark,” Brosam said.
He has been on water watch before.
“We've got everything up as high as we can,” Brosam said.
Floodwater destroyed about 90% of Midwest Syrup Company’s products last October.
“About four feet of water in here. It took over about 31 businesses,” Brosam said.
It’s safe to say he is not a fan of Gary Amble’s forecast Monday night and Tuesday.
“I'm just tired of rain here, rain there,” Brosam said.
Customers who dodged rain drops to eat at popular restaurants along Southwest Boulevard are tired too.
One even said it feels like they are in an aquarium because of all the water.
The flood waterlines prove things could be worse.
“Up here 97 all the way down here is the one we had last October,” Brosam said.
But business owners are hoping this round of rain won’t leave behind any lines or a destructive muddy mess to clean up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.