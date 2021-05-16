KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for portions of the Kansas City metro area until 12:30 a.m. on Monday.
The warning includes Kansas City, Overland Park, Shawnee, Prairie Village, Lenexa and Olathe.
Areas on the Kansas side of the metro have already seen over an inch of rain.
Localized flash flooding will be the biggest threat from additional storms that arrive on Sunday.
Gusty winds and small hail cannot be ruled out.
6:05PM-NWS in Pleasant Hill issued a Flood Advisory for portions of the metro and communities to the southwest. We could see anywhere between 0.5-1" of additional rain through this evening. Let us know if you're seeing any flooding in your area. #StormTrack5 pic.twitter.com/kLcigd2IlK— Alena Lee (@AlenaKCTV5) May 16, 2021
5PM-Here's a quick glance at some rainfall totals since midnight. Localized flash flooding will be the biggest threat from additional storms headed our way tonight. Any stronger storm could produce gusty wind or small hail as well. #StormTrack5 pic.twitter.com/McN5ehp1sN— Alena Lee (@AlenaKCTV5) May 16, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.