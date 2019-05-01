KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Several people may have had their phones going off with alerts Tuesday night due to areas experiencing flash flooding.
The area of 103rd Street and Wornall Road can typically see flash flooding because it’s right along Indian Creek, which tends to rise rather quickly.
With more rain coming down, the metro is not out of the woods yet.
Areas like Interstate 35 and 18th Street Expressway are still seeing the impact Wednesday morning. Cones have been put on the ramp in the area, and there is still standing water.
Another area affected by the rainfall is Harrisonville.
Other areas impacted included some roads in Douglas County and the ramp at Interstate 435 and Quivira Road.
Officials advise people don’t drive through standing water on roads. It may not seem like a lot of water, but flooded roadways can be deceptive and dangerous.
