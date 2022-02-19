LENEXA, KS (KCTV) --- Five people were injured Saturday in a crash on Interstate 35 and 87th Street in Johnson County.
The crash happened shortly before 3 p.m. and involved several vehicles.
The injuries are considered non-life threatening.
Interstate 35 northbound is closed at 87th Street as the cleanup continues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.