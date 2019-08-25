GENERIC: Crash, broken glass, wreck
(Associated Press)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - Five people were hurt in a four car accident Saturday night.

At about 9:40 p.m., officers were called to Wornall Rd. and Bridlespur Terr. on a four car accident.

According to police, a white Dodge Grand Caravan was traveling south on Wornall when the driver crossed over the double yellow lines and turn lane into the northbound lanes.

The Dodge first sideswiped a blue Hyundai Accent, then struck a green Toyota FJ head on.

Finally, the Dodge struck a grey Ford Focus head on as it bounced off the Toyota.

The driver of the Dodge was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries and impairment is under investigation.

The driver and passenger in the Hyundai received moderate injuries and were transported to an area hospital.

The driver of the Toyota was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries.

The driver of the Ford received minor injuries and was transported to an area hospital by family members.

Wornall Rd. was closed down completely for three hours.

