KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- Authorities are investigating after a body was found in Longview Lake.
Shortly after 4pm on Thursday afternoon, two fishermen spotted a body floating in Longview Lake.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department and Kansas City, Mo., Fire Department were called to the scene.
The body was recovered. The sheriff's department has not yet released if the person was a man or a woman.
They are also not sure if this may be an accidental drowning or if foul play is involved. The Missouri Highway Patrol is also on the scene.
