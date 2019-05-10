KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) — First Student Inc., has announced in a letter to the State of Missouri that they will lay off nearly 300 employees in Kansas City.
The layoffs were announced in a WARN Act notice filed to the state this month.
The letter states 293 employees will be laid off.
First Student said the Kansas City Public Schools' decision to hire a new transportations service led to the layoffs.
"The loss of this contract effectively ends our business interests in the Kansas City, MO., district," the letter states. "As a result of these sudden, unforeseen business circumstances, First Student expects its (KCMO) location to experience a permanent closing."
The district selected a new transportation company in a late February meeting.
The layoffs will happen on or before June 30, 2019.
