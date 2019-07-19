BRANSON, MO (KCTV) -- The Table Rock Lake duck boat accident is one of the deadliest U.S. boating tragedies in recent history and has drawn national attention to the Southwest Missouri tourist town.
Now, one year later, the tragic accident is still raw in many people’s minds. That includes the emergency personnel who arrived at the scene that night.
It’s a night they wish they could forget. For many of the first responders that were there the night of the duck boat sinking on Table Rock Lake, talking about it is still difficult one year later.
Gene Weihe with the Western Taney County Fire Protection District was one of the divers.
“I can’t say that it ever sunk in until the next day,” he said.
“It originally went down on the side here and rolled down the hill,” he recalled. “So, we had divers in the water when it was actually moving.”
He said when the duck boat went down, it stirred up the water and made it very murky.
“Visibility at the top of the water was about 2 feet,” he said. “Down at the bottom, we were almost zero visibility”.
But then, at 55 feet down…
“That’s when we started finding all kinds of shoes, bags, clothing,” he said. “That’s when we started finding the victims and bringing them up one at a time.”
“The viral video of the duck boat struggling in the water was actually taken out of this window right here on the end of the Branson Bell,” he said. “Where the duck boat went down in the water was just 200 feet from the exit ramp right over here.”
Chris Berndt is the chief of the Western Taney Fire Protection District.
“What we’re really trained for and what we really want to do is rescue people, not recover bodies,” he said. “This is just… This is very hard on our first responders that arrive on these kind of calls.”
He said that when they first arrived at the scene, it wasn’t clear what was happening.
“It seemed like everyone was wet,” Berndt said.
Workers from the Branson Bell, civilians, and personnel with the state park marina had jumped in to help. Berndt said some people were even climbing onto the paddle wheels on the back of the Branson Bell.
“It was total chaos,” he said. “It was, at first, very confusing who were actually the victims and it took us some time to realize that several of these people were missing.”
They recovered three bodies -- one child and two adults -- before dive operations were turned over to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Weihe was the one who worked on Tia Coleman once she was pulled out of the water.
Coleman lost nine family members, including her husband and three children, on that tragic day.
“She didn’t understand what happened,” Weihe said. “She was mostly having difficulties herself because she had taken in so much water.”
Helping people in the worst of times is what first responders train for. However, the nightmare from this night is one that still weighs on the shoulders of many.
“A mass casualty with people injured is one thing,” Weihe said. “A fatality with 17 dead, that’s something different.”
