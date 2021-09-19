KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson meet again.
Mahomes is looking to improve to 4-0 against Jackson, as the Kansas City Chiefs visit the Baltimore Ravens.
The Chiefs are coming off a dramatic win against the Browns, while the Ravens suffered a heartbreaking loss against the Raiders.
There is good news for the Chiefs Kingdom already: Tyrann Mathieu and Frank Clark are expected to play.
Chiefs S Tyrann Mathieu and DE Frank Clark are ACTIVE for tonight’s game against Baltimore. @KCTV5— Dani Welniak (@KCTVDani) September 19, 2021
FIRST QUARTER:
- KANSAS CITY 7, BALTIMORE 0: It didn't take Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu to make his first big play of the season. On his third play of the year, Mathieu intercepted Jackson's pass and returned it for a touchdown.
🚨 THE HONEY BADGER IS BACK 🚨📺: #KCvsBAL @SNFonNBC pic.twitter.com/kALuBBVh1Y— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 20, 2021
- KANSAS CITY 7, BALTIMORE 7: Lamar Jackson and the Ravens respond on a quick touchdown drive to tie the game. Devin Duvernay recovered the fumble at the goal line.
