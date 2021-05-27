KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- First Lady Jill Biden came to Kansas City Thursday to highlight a first-of-its-kind COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Metropolitan Community College’s Penn Valley campus.
MCC-Penn Valley was one of the first two community colleges to team up with federal retail pharmacy partners, and they offered something close to cash to convince people to take the leap.
“I always feel most at home at a community college,” the first lady said Thursday, a reference to her role as an English professor at Northern Virginia Community College.
She spent about half an hour at MCC’s first COVID-19 clinic joined by a Costco pharmacy staff member, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas and Congressman Emmanuel Cleaver.
The vaccinations at MCC-Penn Valley came with an incentive. Anyone who got vaccinated during the four-hour clinic received a voucher for a free class, up to three credit hours, at the community college, valued at $348.
The first lady compared it to getting kids to eat their veggies but offering dessert, but better.
“They are helping Kansas City become safer and smarter,” she said.
The first person she chatted up was a man who said he graduated from MCC in 2007. Asked why he decided to get vaccinated, he said it was time, then added, looking at the first lady, “I’m not going to’ lie. Your presence definitely picked my site for me.”
He was not the only one. Laron Hill, who is not an MCC student, has put off being vaccinated because he hates needles. He said his incentive wasn’t the vouchers. He didn’t take one.
“It needed to be done. I needed to be vaccinated. But I mean, why not if I get the chance to meet the first lady, why not do it today?” Hill said.
A media release on the event said this was an effort to reach students, but the clinic and the class vouchers were available to anyone, student or not, and KCTV5 met a non-student who gladly grabbed a voucher for herself.
“This is the best way to get us all back to the weddings and homecomings and concerts, everything that we’ve missed for really the whole year,” said the first lady.
The other clinic kicking off the partnerships between vaccine providers in the federal retail pharmacy program and high-enrollment community colleges was earlier in the day in Grand Rapids, MI. There, the first lady made a similar remark about kids eating their vegetables. The community college administration there offered free summer session parking passes to participants.
Soon after her visit, The Republican National Committee provided this statement:
“Thanks to the Biden administration, gas and food prices are on the rise while small businesses struggle to find workers. Instead of focusing on the vaccination effort, Jill Biden would best serve Missourians by hearing from families, small businesses, and workers who’ve been devastated by the administration’s policies.” – RNC Spokesperson Preya Samsundar
If you want to find a place to get vaccinated, there are two easy options:
- Go to the website vaccines.gov
- Text your zip code to GET-VAX.
