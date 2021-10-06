Jill Biden

In this March 3, 2021, file photo speaks with students as she tours Fort LeBoeuf Middle School in Waterford, Pa. Jill Biden is going back to her whiteboard. After months of teaching writing and English to community college students in boxes on a computer screen, the first lady resumes teaching in person on Tuesday, Sept. 7, from a classroom at Northern Virginia Community College, where she has worked since 2009.

 (Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP, File)

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) --- First Lady Jill Biden will be visiting Kansas City, KS., next week. 

Details of her visit are unknown at this time, but she will be in KCK on Tuesday, Oct. 12. 

Her office is expected to release additional details soon. 

She will also visit Illinois and Pennsylvania next week. 

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.