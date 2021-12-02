Spring Hill fire

Firefighters in Johnson County battled a significant fire late Thursday night. 

 Courtesy: Fire District #1 of Johnson County, KS

SPRING HILL, KS (KCTV) --- Firefighters in Johnson County battled a significant fire late Thursday night.

The fire was reported in the 18000 Block of W. 207th Street in Spring Hill.

The fire began around 10 p.m. on Thursday.

There's no reports yet of injuries.

