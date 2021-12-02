SPRING HILL, KS (KCTV) --- Firefighters in Johnson County battled a significant fire late Thursday night.
The fire was reported in the 18000 Block of W. 207th Street in Spring Hill.
The fire began around 10 p.m. on Thursday.
There's no reports yet of injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.