KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Fire Department is investigating whether an overnight fire that destroyed a house and hurt two firefighters was caused by fireworks.
Crews responded around 2:47 a.m. to Bales Avenue near East 34th Street in response to a house fire. By the time firefighters arrived, the house was engulfed in flames.
Firefighters were able to save one person just before the second floor of the home collapsed. Two firefighters were hurt at the scene, suffering second-degree burns to their ears, according to the fire department.
Several people in night clothes gathered outside next to a fire truck and watched as crews worked to douse the flames with water. The fire caused significant damage to the house. There were no other injuries reported.
Firefighters at the scene said it will take a while to definitively determine the cause. They are trying to figure out whether fireworks had a hand in the fire.
Stay with KCTV5 News for more on this developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.