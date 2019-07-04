KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- An overnight house fire that injured two firefighters was caused by fireworks, according to the Kansas City Fire Department.
Crews responded around 2:47 a.m. to Bales Avenue near East 34th Street in response to a house fire. By the time firefighters arrived, the house was engulfed in flames.
Firefighters were able to save one person just before the second floor of the home collapsed. Two firefighters were hurt at the scene, suffering second-degree burns to their ears, according to the fire department.
Several people in night clothes gathered outside next to a fire truck and watched as crews worked to douse the flames with water. The fire caused significant damage to the house. There were no other injuries reported.
Chief Fire Marshal Jimmy Walker said fireworks caused the fire. It's unclear exactly who set off the fireworks and what the consequences may be.
"(We're) investigating that now, but it will be difficult at that time of night to figure it out," Walker said.
Stay with KCTV5 News for more on this developing story.
