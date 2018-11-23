INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- On Thursday, most of the KC metro’s focus was on the Country Club Plaza, but a smaller light show was drawing attention in Independence.
It was created by an Independence firefighter and his family, who spent countless hours designing and programming their light show to share with their community.
If you are looking for some free holiday fun, just head to Apache Drive in Independence, tune your radio into 100.3 FM and then sit back and enjoy the show.
There are 6,000 LED lights and about a dozen animated features. They are all programmed to sync with Christmas music.
Independence firefighter Bob Frazier and his family have worked since May to bring a little bit of magic to their street.
“The city has been very good to me,” Frazier said. “This is just my way of giving back to the city.”
Not only does their light display draw a crowd, but on Fridays and Saturdays from 7:00 - 9:00 p.m. children can take free photos with Santa, Mrs. Claus, and friends.
Children can also drop of wish lists inside Santa’s mailbox.
If you have the means, you can make a donation to benefit two charities close to the family’s hearts: Camp Moja (a weeklong summer camp for children and adults with intellectual disabilities) and Blair’s Foster Socks (a nonprofit that helps bring comfort and hope to children in distressed situations).
“You can keep your windows up,” Frazier said. “Stay warm and listen to the show, and enjoy it as long as you want to.”
If you want to see the Lights on Apache Drive for yourself, head to 911 North Apache Drive in Independence on Friday and Saturday nights.
“As long as people enjoy it, I plan to keep doing it,” Frazier said.
Children who still need to send Santa a letter can drop theirs off at the display anytime until Dec. 15. Just make sure to include a return address so Mr. Claus can send a reply.
