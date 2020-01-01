INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- An Independence firefighter suffered minor injuries late Wednesday morning while fighting a fire at an abandoned building that temporarily shut down U.S. 24 Highway near Ash Street.
About 30 firefighters responded to the working structure fire at 10:34 a.m. It took crews about an hour-and-a-half to render the two-alarm fire under control. Wind played a significant role in fighting the fire, according to the City of Independence.
No one other than the one firefighter was injured in the incident. The highway opened back up shortly afterward.
Details of the firefighter's injury are unknown at this point.
