GRANDVIEW, MO (KCTV) – One firefighter was transported to a hospital after breathing in dangerous air at a fire in a paint warehouse.
Just before 4 p.m. on Monday, a paint warehouse caught fire located at 505 Zumwalt Avenue in Grandview.
Police said that no one was inside the warehouse at the time of the fire but someone across the street noticed the fire and alerted authorities.
One firefighter was transported to a local hospital after breathing in what was considered dangerous air. There is no status update on the injuries of the firefighter.
It is also unknown what caused the fire.
