OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- The authorities are still trying to find out who stole firearms from a Bass Pro Shops location on Monday.
The crime happened on Dec. 31 at about 11:45 p.m. at the 12051 South Bass Pro Drive location.
Olathe police and the ATF are investigating. They are working to determine if this theft and the one at Cabela’s on Friday morning are related.
Related information: KCK police investigate stolen firearms at Cabela's
No surveillance pictures or videos are available at this time from the incident at Bass Pro Shops.
The ATF is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in this crime.
Anyone with information about this theft should contact the ATF at 1-800-ATF-GUNS (1-800-283-4867), email ATFTips@atf.gov, contact ATF through their website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips, or text ATFKC to 63975.
Tips can also be submitted using the ReportIt app, available from both Google Play and the Apple App Store, or by visiting www.reportit.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.