KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A fire truck was involved in a crash in Kansas City overnight.
The crash happened in the area of 79th and Troost at about 1 a.m.
According to the police, a ladder truck that had an on-duty crew inside was going north when a white Cadillac Deville turned left to go east and went in front of the fire truck.
The fire truck then crashed into the front of a building and the Cadillac went in the path of a Toyota Matrix that was headed south.
Two people in the Cadillac were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The driver was the only person in the Toyota and they sustained minor injuries.
No firefighters were injured.
No one was inside the building that the fire truck crashed into.
