Fire marshal investigates deadly Mission apartment fire

MISSION, KS (KCTV) -- The Kansas State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating a deadly apartment fire in Johnson County.
Firefighters with Johnson County Consolidated Fire District No.2 were called at 6:30 p.m. Sunday to the 6900 block of West 51st Place.
When crews entered the home, one victim was located inside suffering from cardiac arrest. CPR was performed, and the victim regained a pulse before rushed to an area hospital.
However, authorities said the individual died overnight in the burn unit.
The identity of the victim has not yet been released.
