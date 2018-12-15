OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) – A fire in Overland Park on Saturday has displaced three people.
It happened just before 5 p.m. in the 9400 block of West 82nd Terrace.
When firefighters arrived, they saw that smoke was coming from a split level, single family home.
Everyone was reportedly already safe outside.
Firefighters quickly knocked down the fire down in the basement through a window and additional crews searched the structure to make sure no one else was inside. Then, firefighters entered the basement to extinguish the fire.
It took almost an hour to put the fire out completely.
The fire was contained to the basement, but the entire home was damaged by smoke. Now, three adults have been displaced.
No one was injured.
Those who have been displaced will be staying with family, and the cause of the fire is still being investigated.
