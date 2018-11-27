OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) –- Authorities responded to a house fire in Overland Park Tuesday early afternoon.
Just after 4:30 p.m. crews from Overland Park Fire responded to a house fire call in the 8100 block of Lowell Avenue.
First units on the scene reported light smoke showing from a single-story home.
Firefighters went to work attacking a small fire in the laundry room and checked to make sure all residents were out of the structure safely.
The fire was knocked down in a matter of minutes and contained to the laundry room, however damage to the home’s electrical wiring and possible damage to gas lines required the home’s utilities to be disconnected.
The home also suffered minor to moderate smoke damage.
One person was evaluated at the scene for minor smoke inhalation.
No other injuries are reported.
The Red Cross is being called to assist with lodging for three adults and their pets.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
