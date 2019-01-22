KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Fire Department is investigating an explosion that collapsed a restaurant.

Late Tuesday night, fire crews are investigating what caused an explosion and fire that leveled a fast food restaurant on Blue Ridge Boulevard.

The fire happened shortly after 10 p.m. at the Steak'M Take'M restaurant located on Blue Ridge Blvd. just south of East 87th Street.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, the restaurant had already collapsed and was fully engulfed in flames.

No one was injured in the blast and the restaurant was not open at the time.

