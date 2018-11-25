OLATHE, KS (KCTV) – There is a working building fire at the Home Depot in Olathe.
At 9:44 p.m. Sunday, authorities have said there is a working building fire at the Home Depot on 11850 S. Strang Line Road in Olathe.
The Olathe Fire Department has said that a transformer caught fire.
Stay with KCTV5 News for more updates.
