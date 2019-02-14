Fire forces family from home in Lee's Summit

LEE'S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- A family has been displaced after a fire destroyed their home.
Firefighters were called about 2 a.m. Thursday to the 2000 block of Southwest Fourth Street. The homeowner called 911 and reported the back of the house was on fire and the house was being evacuated.
When the fire department arrived on scene, smoke and fire was visible from the back of the two-story, single-family home.
Everyone made it out safe.
Fire crews knocked down the fire involving the deck on the back of the house as crews entered the home to fight the fire in the attic and second floor.
Firefighters say the fire spread into several concealed spaces of the house that had to be accessed to extinguish the fire.
The fire was under control by 4 a.m.
The fire heavily damaged the deck, a portion of the first floor, the second floor and attic. Smoke damage was heavy throughout the structure.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. The Red Cross was called to provide help to the residents.
