KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Flames shot into the sky Wednesday evening as a fire engulfed a two-story house on the city's historic Northeast side.
Firefighters were called about 4:30 p.m. near Smart and Askew avenues.
A neighboring home also caught fire and was under control about 5:15 p.m.
The Red Cross was called to the scene to assist nine people, including five adults and four children.
The fire department requested a bomb and arson unit and a dangerous building crew to the scene.
