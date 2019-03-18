Fire destroys home near 15th, Winchester in east Kansas City

Crews were called about 3:45 a.m. Monday to East 15th Street and Winchester Avenue just off Truman Road. The home was vacant. 

 (Leslie Aguilar/KCTV5 News)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Firefighters are working to find out what caused an early morning blaze that destroyed a house.

Crews were called about 3:45 a.m. Monday to East 15th Street and Winchester Avenue just off Truman Road. The home was vacant. The next door neighbors called 911 when they woke up to flames.

Firefighters finally got it contained about an hour later.

It is still unknown what the cause of the fire might be. There were no injuries.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Reporter

Digital Content Manager

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.