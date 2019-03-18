Fire destroys home near 15th, Winchester in east Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Firefighters are working to find out what caused an early morning blaze that destroyed a house.
Crews were called about 3:45 a.m. Monday to East 15th Street and Winchester Avenue just off Truman Road. The home was vacant. The next door neighbors called 911 when they woke up to flames.
Firefighters finally got it contained about an hour later.
It is still unknown what the cause of the fire might be. There were no injuries.
