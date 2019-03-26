KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A Captain D's restaurant is a total loss after it went up in flames overnight.
Now, investigators are trying to figure out what happened.
The fire started about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday at 7525 State Ave. When fire crews arrived the building was already in flames and had heavy smoke.
But once the fire hit the frying oil that was inside the fast food restaurant, the flames became even larger. That’s when the roof collapsed making the building a total loss.
The fire chief said this was a hard fire to fight.
No one was inside, and, at this time, they’re unsure what caused it. An investigation is underway.
