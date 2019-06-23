LEE'S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- Firefighters were dealing with a house fire in the 600 block of NE Darwin street on Sunday morning.
At about 6:45 a.m., someone passing by saw smoke coming from the eaves of the house.
When firefighters arrived, they could also see smoke coming from the single story, single family home.
A search of the house confirmed that no one was inside.
The fire was under control by 7:02 a.m.
Fire damage was contained in the basement, but there is smoke damage throughout the house.
The authorities are still investigating to determine what caused the fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.