OSCEOLA, MO. (KY3) - Firefighters are battling a large fire in downtown Osceola.
City leaders say the fire started around 11 a.m. inside a two-story brick building at the corner of Third and Pine.
The building sits across from the post office.
City leaders say the building houses both an antique store and apartments.
Firefighters report no injuries from the fire. Firefighters asked for assistance from neighboring fire departments.
