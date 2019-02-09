KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Crews are working a fully engulfed garage fire where the garage is detached from a house.
Kansas City fire crews are working a fully engulfed garage fire in the 1200 block of Indiana Saturday night.
Authorities have confirmed that multiple power lines are down in front of the fire.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
Stay with KCTV5 News on-air and online for updates.
