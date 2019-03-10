Fire crews fighting Roeland Park church fire

JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) – Crews battled a two-alarm church fire in Roeland Park.
Fire officials battled a two-alarm fire at Southridge Presbyterian Church Sunday night that started around 6:30.
The fire started on the second floor where the daycare area of the church is located. Officials said there is damage on both the first and second floor of the church.
The cause of the fire is unknown.
There were no injuries in this fire, police said.
This is a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 News on-air and online for updates.
