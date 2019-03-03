GRANDVIEW, MO (KCTV) – Fire fighters worked a fully involved house fire in Grandview.
Crews were fighting a fully involved house fire in the 2700 block of Blue Ridge Boulevard on Sunday night at 6:30.
Fire crews said the fire was under control just after 7 P.M.
There is no word on injuries.
This is a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 News for more updates.
