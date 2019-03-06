KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City firefighters are battling a two-alarm house fire on the city’s southeast side.
The fire was located on View High Drive near East 98th Street and started at 4:10 p.m. The fire was called under control at 4:31 p.m. Wednesday.
When firefighters arrived on the scene, light smoke was coming from the home.
It’s believed the fire started in the laundry room located in the basement of the home.
This is a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.