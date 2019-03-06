Fire East 98th Street

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City firefighters are battling a two-alarm house fire on the city’s southeast side.

The fire was located on View High Drive near East 98th Street and started at 4:10 p.m. The fire was called under control at 4:31 p.m. Wednesday.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, light smoke was coming from the home.

It’s believed the fire started in the laundry room located in the basement of the home.

This is a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.

