KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A large home in Platte County was damaged by a two-alarm house fire Wednesday evening.
The blaze started just after 5 p.m. at a residence in the 5500 block of North Raintree Drive in Kansas City.
A neighbor told KCTV5 News the man who lives alone in the home had walked out of the house.
There were no reports of injuries from firefighters, but those living in the area were frightened by the massive fire.
“The entire gazebo and back deck were engulfed,” neighbor Aviva Brick-Jourdan said. "Just to see that so close to my house and my babies, my heart was racing so we just grabbed everything we could."
Crews were putting holes into the roof to make sure they could reach any hotspots, and the cause of this fire is still under investigation.
This is a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 News and KCTV5.com for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.