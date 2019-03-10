Fire crews battle three-alarm apartment fire on Linwood Boulevard

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Fire crews fought an apartment fire in KCMO that upgraded to a three-alarm.
Fire authorities battled a three-alarm apartment fire at 24 East Lindwood Boulevard.
The fire started on the second floor and went to the top floor.
At one point heavy fire was showing on the west side of the building, officials said.
Authorities said that 12 units were affected by the fire.
There are no injuries reported at this time.
