KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Crews with the Kansas City Fire Department had to rescues a driver midday Friday after the teen’s SUV went into Brush Creek.
According to officers with the Kansas City Police Department, the 19-year-old woman had a medical condition that caused her to lose control of her vehicle, sending it off Blue Parkway and into the water.
While crews noted that the victim had not ingested any water when they pulled her from the water, there was no other information given as to her medical condition.
This is a developing story. Please stay with KCTV5 News and KCTV5.com for further updates.
