LEE'S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) - A fire burned through a roof of a children's academy in Lee's Summit overnight.
Just after midnight, the Lee's Summit Fire Department received a notification of an automatic fire alarm at International Children's Academy.
When the first crew arrived on scene, they reported smoke showing and upgraded the incident to a working fire.
Upon entry into the academy, fire was seen in a void space between the ceiling and the roof.
The conditions inside worsened to the point that crews had no visibility and increasing heat intensity.
Fire crews had to back out of the structure because of building size, construction type, and the location of fire with impingement on the structural elements of the roof due to the risk of a potential roof collapse.
Soon after crews exited the building, the fire had burned through the roof.
The fire was brought under control and then extinguished.
The building and contents inside sustained significant damage.
The Missouri State Fire Marshall's Office is investigating the cause and origin of the fire.
