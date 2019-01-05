KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Fire crews were battling a fire in Kansas City, Kansas this Saturday afternoon.
The fire is in the 300 block of N. 10th Street and it began around 1:40 p.m.
The fire department said the building used to be owned by USD 500 and was a maintenance facility. It is now a private storage and/or warehouse facility with several tenants.
There are actually two different structures that were connected and the fire spread between the two in just a few minutes.
The fire produced a large amount of smoke. Some people saw it all the way from the Legends and Zona Rosa. Some even drove in to see what was going on.
By about 3:30 p.m., the fire department said that they were still fighting the fire and that they were getting reports that it had collapsed so they were using "defensive fire tactics." That means they were letting the fire burn itself out, but also keeping it from spreading to any other nearby structures.
Three hours after the fire began, the fire department said that the fire was under control and that the salvage and overhaul process was underway.
Watching the firefighters do their jobs was a spectacle for some of the people out watching.
“It went up like, man, so quick,” said Morris Cawthon, who lives nearby.
“Now it's just kind of collapsing on itself,” noted Trevor Lowes, who was watching the fire.
“Everybody wants to come see what's going on, even though it's a calm scene that could change, so we're trying to keep people back so we can do our jobs,” added Morris Letcher with the KCKFD.
Some people were watching the fire for more serious reasons, however.
There are several businesses who depended on the building for storage and now most of what was inside will be a total loss.
The fire department said some of the units likely had oils or chemicals inside that made the fire burn like it did.
Frank Carr kept important documents inside. Next to him is an antique furniture dealer.
Carr doesn't know what might have caused it, but he's glad no one was inside.
“Material stuff, it comes and goes,” Carr said. “If life is not lost, it's no big deal. Just pray to God no one got hurt.”
