The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
centerpiece top story
Fire at KCK home spreads to neighboring house near Central Avenue
- Nick Sloan
- Updated
- Updated
- 0
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The Kansas City, KS Fire Department says a fire spread from one house to another near Central Avenue on Wednesday evening.
Firefighters reported to the scene of 36 S. Pyle Street in KCK on a two-alarm fire.
While on scene, the fire spread from that home to a neighboring home.
There are no reported injuries at this time.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News.
>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<
Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.
Nick Sloan
Assignment Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
- Updated
Rush Limbaugh, the conservative media icon who for decades used his perch as the king of talk-radio to shape the politics of both the Republican Party and nation, died Wednesday after a battle with cancer. He was 70 years old.
Most Popular
Articles
- State of Disaster Emergency issued in Kansas due to stress on utility, natural gas providers
- Electric utilities in metro begin intermittent outages to combat effects of bitter cold on energy supply
- Evergy releases information on blackouts
- Evergy suspends intermittent outages after SPP lifts order
- Man charged after police find woman stuck in tub, malnourished children
- 'I shot him. I shot him': Woman, 27, charged in death of man left at Jackson County fire station
- 17-year-old Oak Grove girl killed in wrong-way crash in Independence
- Wife visits hospital window for 7 months as husband fights to recover from COVID
- Evergy explains what led to today's power interruption
- J.J. Watt tweets out photo of Kansas City high school basketball team
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.