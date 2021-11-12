KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- A local business is fed up with thieves who have targeted them several times in the last few months.
The Truck, Trailer and Hitch center off Hickman Mills Dr. welcomes customers who want to browse their extensive inventory.
But recently Michael Wisnieski, the sales manager at the business, said the lot has had unwelcome visitors.
"We've had several break-ins," he said. "We've gotten stuff stolen off our lot, trailers, tow dollies."
Wisnieski said the stolen equipment adds up to around $24,000 in value. In addition, the dealer has spent more than $20,000 on new security measures, including concrete barriers, fences, upgraded security cameras and window reinforcements.
"We keep adding things and they keep finding ways around it," he lamented.
It's not clear whether the burglaries are connected, but the thieves have seemed to be getting bolder. In one incident the thieves drove up a hill from the hotel next door, hooked up to a dump trailer and drove away.
The business called KCTV5 after what Wisnieski called "the final straw."
Over the weekend, four men driving two pickups pulled behind the building, measured a 900 lb. flatbed for fit and hoisted it by hand onto the back of a bed-less truck. They appeared to strap it down before they drove away.
"As they drove of it came off and they kept going and it just showered sparks all down the road," he said.
To add to the frustration, Wisnieski said no one in the nearby homes and businesses reported it. He said the business is offering a $500 reward to information leading to the conviction of the people who stole the bed.
"Someone knows these people," he said. "This wasn't a single person. It was two vehicles involved. I hope someone recognizes them and calls the police."
